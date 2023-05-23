Manchester United ready to splash the cash and offer Vinicius Jr an escape route out of Spanish nightmare



The transfer window is still some time away but the rumours are heating up especially with regards to Manchester United’s pursuit of an elite goalscorer.

It has been well-documented that the Red Devils’ primary targets include Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane and Serie A champion Victor Osimhen of Napoli.

But that did not stop the rumour mill from sensationally claiming that Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar could be headed to Old Trafford in the summer.

Racist attacks on Vinicius might force player to leave

And now Defensa Central have topped the aforementioned news by claiming that Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr could be coming to United after the latest vile episode of racist attacks he suffered at the Mestalla.

The Brazilian was subject to incessant racist chanting from the Valencia fans and after some not-so-pleasant scenes, it was the winger who saw red card instead of the match getting called off.

It was not an isolated incident with the 22-year-old facing the same racist attacks throughout the season and the outlet claims this has finally broken his spirit and his advisors want to remove him from the toxicity of La Liga.

This is where United come in and it is claimed that the 20-time English league champions are prepared to pay as much as €200million for the left winger’s services.

Não foi a primeira vez, nem a segunda e nem a terceira. O racismo é o normal na La Liga. A competição acha normal, a Federação também e os adversários incentivam. Lamento muito. O campeonato que já foi de Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano e Messi hoje é dos racistas. Uma nação… — Vini Jr. (@vinijr) May 21, 2023

“Vinícius’ advisers want to convince him and take him to the Premier: United would pay more than 200 million. The red devils are going through an intense reconstruction process on the sports field, led by the Dutchman Erik ten Hag.

“In addition to an exciting sports project that looks to the future, Vinícius Jr. could find the perfect ‘refuge’ in England in the company of Casemiro, a former Real Madrid player and compatriot who could be his great support in the British league.”

Racism must end in Spain

Real Madrid will be desperate to solve this grave issue going forward as the Brazilian international is irreplaceable considering the stats he has racked up this season.

Vini has 23 goals and 21 assists to his name across all competitions this season in 54 games and his pace and trickery have been a sight to behold for one and all.

While the thought of Vinicius wearing the famous red jersey is quite tasty, it is a move unlikely to happen any time soon as the player has claimed on Twitter that he wants to stay at Madrid and beat racism.

The player deserves to be loved and respected and it is high time the Spanish authorities tackle this serious issue head on or else sooner rather than later, star players like Vinicius will no longer travel to Spain to ply their trade.



