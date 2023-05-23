Manchester United transfer rumour mill in full flight as Kvicha Kvaratskhelia linked with Napoli exit



That time is upon us again. The annual media flurry connecting Manchester United to every footballing superstar under the sun has begun.

In this case, it is about Napoli’s breakthrough star Kvicha Kvaratskhelia and United’s alleged eagerness to make him their newest marquee signing.

The Georgian winger has garnered mass amounts of hype due to his immaculate performances in helping drag Luciano Spalletti’s side to the Scudetto.

At 22 years old, Kvaratskhelia, fondly nicknamed by Neopolitan locals as ‘Kvaradonna’, scored 12 goals and contributed 13 assists in a stellar Serie A campaign this season.

With his style of play echoing that of United (and sporting) legend George Best, I had likened the pair on The Peoples Person.

This comparison, however, has seemingly caught fire with individuals scouring for stories — regardless of the viability — to gain clicks.

Jack Otway of the Express has claimed that Sheikh Jassim Bin al Thani, the frontman of Qatar’s takeover bid for United, has informed the Glazer family that he is happy for the current hierarchy to proceed in their transfer recruitment plans.

Joel and Avram Glazer, the two siblings in the American family most keen on continuing to milk the Old Trafford-shaped cash cow, have consistently slowed down takeover negotiations between all parties.

Although it is thought this deceleration of the sale is due to the brothers wanting to consider all options (in a very leisurely pace), their reluctance to press forward is now affecting Erik ten Hag’s plans for his squad.

The club is effectively in limbo in terms of readying summer transfer pursuits. By not knowing who will own the club, it is impossible to prepare a strategy for the market, regardless of what Otway claims.

As seen through recent major ownership changes, the new landlords of football clubs consistently stamp their authority on the acquisition with immediate effect, therefore making Otway’s suggestion very unrealistic.

He goes on to write: “Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is one player on the club’s radar.” I am sure he is on the radar. It would be pretty difficult for him to not be on every single club in the world’s “radar”. In fact, I would term it negligent if Kvaratskhelia were not on these so-called radars of every major European club.

United’s number one priority is a world-class centre forward; no matter who is leading the club into the summer transfer window.

The number two priority is, arguably, a back-up centre forward given Wout Weghorst’s imminent exit and Anthony Martial’s sceptical fitness, form, and future in Manchester.

Then there is the pressing requirement for strengthening the midfield. Ten Hag is also said to want an attacking right-back to supplement Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s preference to defend (even though his progress going forward this season cannot be dismissed).

Kim Min-jae has been heavily linked with a move to United as Phil Jones, Axel Tuanzebe, Eric Bailly, and Harry Maguire are all either confirmed or highly rumoured to leave United this summer.

The goalkeeper situation is incredibly urgent, too. Perhaps not as urgent as up front, but David de Gea’s unsuitability to Ten Hag’s Total Football philosophy and desired style of play is striking.

I would argue that the left wing position, alongside left back, is the most unneeded to strengthen.

Marcus Rashford has been one of the best forwards in Europe this season, scoring 29 goals from his cemented inside left forward position in all competitions.

Alejandro Garnacho has caused a stir with his immediate electricity in his debut season as a first-team member. At 18 years old, the Argentina youth international has been recognised as one of the most exciting prospects in world football, let alone amongst fellow young left wingers.

Kvaratskhelia, moreover, would cost an obscene amount of money. Transfermarkt have valued him at €85million, but with Napoli’s notorious prickly nature in the boardroom, the Georgia international would most likely command a fee north of €100m; he is still contracted to the club for another four years.

Otway’s implication that United have earmarked funds in the view of pursuing Kvaratskhelia is, therefore, nonsensical. It would be almost impossible for the club to find a spare €100m to spend on an unnecessary player.

Although he would be a tremendous signing and is a remarkable player who would almost certainly fit in well at United and under Ten Hag, I would not be placing any bets on Otway’s article realising itself. As the summer is yet to fully dawn on us, this serves as an early reminder to not get carried with everything you read.



