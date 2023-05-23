Preferred Manchester United bidder could be named by the end of this week



Prospective buyers of Manchester United are hoping to receive feedback from the Glazers and Raine Group as to who is the preferred buyer of the club before the end of the season and potentially by the end of this week, a new report claims.

The principal bidders for United, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani lodged their third bids for taking over the reins at Old Trafford last month.

Amidst suggestions that Sir Jim was leading the race with Sheikh Jassim’s proposal deemed too low, the Qatari-based businessman made an 11th-hour offer designed to blow Sir Jim’s offer out of the water.

Sheikh Jassim’s late bid is thought to be in the region of $7bn.

The Independent reports that there could finally be an end in sight to the dragging takeover situation.

“Bidders for Manchester United are hopeful there will be an announcement regarding a preferred bidder by the close of the domestic season, and potentially as early as Friday this week.” [Our italics]

“Although that is already much later than expected, and will bring some more clarity, sources with knowledge of the situation are describing it as “another milestone of constant milestones” in a process that could yet go on months.”

As per The Independent, there is cautious optimism within the INEOS camp regarding the nature of the proposal they have put together, despite the fact that it values United at a higher price than Sheikh Jassim’s bid.

Those close to the process are of the opinion that making an 11th-hour bid is an acknowledgment from Sheikh Jassim’s representatives that his third offer was significantly low.

The Independent adds, “The reporting of that did lead to a situation where there was some frustration with the Qatar bid and damaged relations, due to what one figure describes as: an attempt to brief their way to a better bid than they actually put in.”

Sheikh Jassim’s late offer is at least considered to be competitive with Sir Jim’s.

Both parties are arguing the merits of their case. INEOS believe they stand a better chance of easily passing the Premier League’s Owners and Directors test due to the fact that their interest is not bogged down by links to state ownership.

On the other hand, Sheikh Jassim believes his is a cleaner process as it can be negotiated quickly and is an outright buy-out.

The Independent details that if Qatar is named the preferred bidder, fierce opposition is expected from at least 17 clubs in the Premier League.

“The hope among bidders is that there will be clarity on this by Friday,” the outlet concludes.







be in the know about everything in red!

With just a couple of clicks you could be reading the FA Cup final special edition of United Matchday Magazine, right here on your device. All the latest news, meet the teams, tactical preview, opinion, debate, transfer news, quiz and much more! Get yours now for just £3/$3.75 and