RB Leipzig are interested in signing out-of-favour Manchester United star Anthony Elanga



Bundesliga club RB Leipzig are interested in signing Manchester United youngster Anthony Elanga.

Since Erik ten Hag arrived, Elanga has struggled to nail down a starting berth under the Dutch coach.

Elanga has managed only 16 appearances in the Premier League this season. Several of these games have come off the bench.

In all competitions, Elanga has made 26 appearances. He has started just once since the Qatar World Cup and has failed to start a game in the Premier League since November.

At times during this campaign, Elanga has not even made the United matchday squad.

In four of United’s last five games, there was no place in the squad for the academy graduate.

This is a new situation for Elanga, who was a vital player under Ralf Rangnick during the German coach’s interim spell in the Old Trafford dugout.

RB Leipzig are keen on offering Elanga a way out of the Theatre of Dreams and a chance to revive his career.

According to Sky Germany reporter Philipp Hinze, Elanga is on Leipzig’s list.

The German giants are preparing to bolster a number of positions when the summer transfer windows and have their sights trained on a few young stars in the Premier League.

Alongside Elanga, Southampton’s Armel Bella-Kotchap is also on Leipzig’s radar.

#RBLeipzig muss sich zwangsläufig mit der IV-Position beschäftigen. Diallo geht, Klostermanns Situation unklar, dreistellige Mio-Angebote für Gvardiol möglich. Neben van de Ven steht auch Armel Bella-Kotchap im Blickfeld. Andere Position, aber auch auf dem Zettel: Anthony Elanga. — Philipp Hinze (@philipphinze24) May 22, 2023

Back in March, while out on international duty, Elanga admitted his growing impatience at his situation with his club.

He said, “It is frustrating. You want to play – it’s important – but whether you play or not, it’s up to the coach, not me.”

“I have spoken to Erik [ten Hag] and it is private between the two of us. I know what he wants me to do and I just keep training hard. When the opportunity comes, I just have to be ready to take it.”

United’s hunt for attacking recruits could pave the way for Elanga to leave. He could be a source of money for United. These funds could then be put into Ten Hag’s transfer kitty.







