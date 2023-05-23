Youri Tielemans: Roma interested in signing former Manchester United target on a free



Roma are keen to sign Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans on a free when the summer transfer window opens.

Tielemans has been strongly linked to the Red Devils in the past.

The Peoples Person covered a report which indicated that United are among a number of clubs in England monitoring Tielemans.

Alongside United, Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund also have the Belgian on their radar.

Last week, Fabrizio Romano reported that Tielemans has multiple offers on the table and he will assess his options when the campaign comes to an end.

As per Romano, “Youri Tielemans will leave Leicester as free agent, no doubts since last summer.

“Understand has not agreed terms with any club yet.

“There are multiple proposals on the table but Youri is focused on final games then he will assess his options and decide next club.”

According to Gazzetta, Roma is a possible destination for Tielemans.

Faced with a lack of adequate financial flexibility this summer, Roma will heavily rely on signing free agents.

Roma have three main targets – Houssem Aouar, Evan N’Dicka and Tielemans.

Aouar, who has been linked to an Old Trafford switch in the past has already done his Roma medical and a transfer to the Stadio Olimpico seems a certainty for the 25-year-old.

Like Aouar, N’dicka who is reportedly on United’s radar is closing in on a Roma move. N’dicka’s representatives have already held a meeting with Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho is attracted to Tielemans’s versatility – the Leicester star can play in the box-to-box role as well as in the defensive midfield position.

The feeling within Roma is that Tielemans’s salary is not out of the club’s reach. At the moment, the 26-year-old earns around €3m a year, including bonuses.

Roma can afford to offer an increase on this figure. It is thought that Juventus are also admirers of Tielemans but as it stands, Roma have the advantage.

If United intend to pursue Tielemans, they must move quickly. Reinforcing the midfield is high on Ten Hag’s agenda and Tielemans would be a solid acquisition. He would be a proper backup and competition for Christian Eriksen.







