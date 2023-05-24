Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford both train ahead of crucial Chelsea visit

Manchester United’s marathon season is drawing to a close with just two league games remaining before the FA Cup final brings the curtain down on Erik ten Hag’s first year in charge.

United need one point from their final two league games to secure Champions League football for next season.

A top four finish with a trophy already in the bag would underline a season of progress under a new regime.

United’s crucial win at Bournemouth left them on the brink of securing their place back with Europe’s elite next season.

One sour note from the weekend win was the reaction from Antony Martial after being substituted midway through the second half.

The Frenchman pulled a face and appeared to walk straight down the tunnel after being replaced buy Wout Weghorst but it seems all is rosy in Martial’s garden, once more.

As reported by the Manchester Evening News, Martial was all smiles in yesterday’s training session, as they prepare for the visit of Chelsea tomorrow night (Thursday).

Ten Hag will be hoping Martial can stay fit and in good spirits as United look to finish strongly in the league before the trip to Wembley for the FA Cup final.

Anthony Martial all smiles after unhappy Bournemouth substitution in things spotted during Man United training#MUFC https://t.co/VC4AVnpV5R — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) May 23, 2023

Further good news for Ten Hag is the return of Marcus Rashford after missing the weekend win through illness.

United’s top scorer is imperative to United’s attacking play and having him back available will be a huge relief to the boss.

Rashford and Martial are both expected to start against Chelsea with the view of wrapping up qualification as early as possible, before resting up for the mouthwatering Manchester Derby at the start of June.







