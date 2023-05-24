Brighton and Hove Albion boss Roberto de Zerbi distances himself from Davide Frattesi transfer

Clubs around Europe are plotting their summer spend with the transfer window fast approaching.

Manchester United are expecting a busy market, with Erik ten Hag in need of reinforcements across the pitch.

The United boss has earmarked a centre forward and a midfielder as the priorities in the coming months.

One player linked with adding quality and numbers to United’s midfield is Sassuolo’s Davide Frattesi.

As reported yesterday by The Peoples Person, Ten Hag is a keen admirer of the 23-year-old, who has enjoyed another fine season in Serie A.

Sassuolo’s hierarchy are willing to do business for the versatile Italian, who can play multiple roles in the middle of the park.

It was believed United were going to have to fend off competition from Premier League rivals Brighton and European giants Juventus if they are to secure the services of the emerging star.

However, Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi has since distanced himself from Frattesi, as confirmed by transfer-guru Fabrizio Romano via his Twitter account.

Brighton are currently not working on Davide Frattesi deal despite the recent reports. 🚨🔵🇮🇹 #BHAFC De Zerbi: “For sure Frattesi’s a top player but we need different characteristics”, says via @andynaylorbhafc. pic.twitter.com/T1vGMjIP1I — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 24, 2023

“For sure Frattesi’s a top player but we need different characteristics,” said De Zerbi.

With Brighton seemingly out of the race, Juve and United are set to do battle for the midfield man.

As ever with the world of football transfers, there are sub-plots at play and if Juventus pip United to the sighing of Frattesi, it’s believed it’s because they are resigned to losing Adrien Rabiot – another United target.

With Rabiot’s contract coming to an end in the summer and Juve’s recent point deduction meaning leaving them unlikely to qualify for next seasons Champions League, the Frenchman could be available on a free.

United came close to signing Rabiot last summer but couldn’t come do an agreement over a deal.

If Frattesi does choose Juventus as his next destination, don’t be surprised to see speculation of Rabiot’s potential move to Old Trafford increase.







be in the know about everything in red!

With just a couple of clicks you could be reading the FA Cup final special edition of United Matchday Magazine, right here on your device. All the latest news, meet the teams, tactical preview, opinion, debate, transfer news, quiz and much more! Get yours now for just £3/$3.75 and