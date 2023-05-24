Cristiano Ronaldo set for Al Nassr exit just five months into his £3.6 million-a-week contract

Former Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.

Less than five months into his stay in the Middle East, CR7 is already looking to make his exit, with over two seasons still left to run on his £173 million mega deal.

According to Spanish news outlet Mundo Deportivo, the Portuguese superstar has realised that life with the Saudi club is ‘far from modern society.’

Ronaldo is now seeking a hasty departure, with Europe and all ‘other markets’ a possibility for the 37-year old.

The forward has played a total of 18 matches so far this season, 15 appearances in the Saudi Pro League, two in the King’s Cup and another in the Super Cup.

Predictably, Ronaldo’s goal return has been consistent, having already scored 14 times during the campaign, including a winning goal in Al Nassr’s dramatic 3-2 comeback over Al Shabab on Tuesday.

But should he attempt to force an exit without valid reason, Ronaldo will likely be required to compensate the club for the remaining two years of his contract.

As outlined in FIFA’s Player Transfer Statute, Article 17 states that “if a contract is terminated without just cause…and the requirement for the party in breach to pay compensation.”

The sum CR7 would owe the Saudi club is unclear. However, any departure could be costly with Ronaldo earning an estimated £3.6 million a week, £514,000 each day or just over £21,000 per hour.

In addition to the impending financial hit, the Portuguese international would potentially face further sanctions if matters are not resolved amicably.

Unless an agreement can be reached then Ronaldo could be restricted from playing any official match for four months.

There is an option for Ronaldo to leave by mutual consent, much like when he left Manchester United, in which case he would be unlikely to be penalised.







