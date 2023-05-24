Emiliano Martinez stepping up plans to leave Aston Villa amid Man United interest



Manchester United are facing a busy summer transfer window, with a number of positions in need of strengthening. Among them, the club’s goalkeeping department is very much on the light side, with David de Gea‘s suitability to Erik ten Hag’s style of play coming under scrutiny.

The Spaniard secured the Premier League Golden Glove by keeping his 17th clean sheet of the season against AFC Bournemouth on Saturday, but question marks over his distribution and command could lead the Red Devils to seek a more complete keeper.

Emiliano Martinez is one player who could offer more to United’s overall game and the Argentine boasts both a winning mentality and excellent underlying numbers.

And it would appear that the Aston Villa man is actively looking for a transfer, with his representatives in talks with other sides.

Speaking to TyC Sports TV yesterday, journalist Gaston Edul said, “I understand that in the next days there will be a meeting between Emi Martínez’s agent and one of the interested clubs in him.”

Premier League rivals Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with Martinez, and either of the London clubs could challenge Man United for the World Cup winner’s signature.

The chances of a move have only been increased by the fractured relationship between the keeper and Villa manager Unai Emery.

According to Football Insider, ‘a genuine and deep-rooted clash of personalities’ between the two men makes a transfer all the more likely.

Emery labelled Martinez’s decision to come up for a corner in the closing minute against Arsenal “embarrassing” back in February, after the Gunners scored from the subsequent counterattack.

During the manager’s time at Arsenal, he is also believed to have had a falling-out for Martinez, meaning the pair have an acrimonious history.

The Villains are thought to want a fee in excess of £45m for the 30-year-old, but have already set about identifying a replacement. Sevilla keeper Yassine Bounou tops Emery’s list.

That could help grease the wheels for Emiliano Martinez to transfer to Old Trafford, but much will depend on Manchester United’s takeover situation as the club looks to improve multiple areas of the squad.







