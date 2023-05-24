Erik ten Hag speaks out about transfer strategy as Man United takeover talks continue



Erik ten Hag says that without a clear strategy, money spent in the transfer market could be wasted.

The comments could be taken as a criticism of the Glazers’ delay in choosing a buyer for Manchester United.

The current owners have invited three rounds of bidding for the club and have still not made a decision on who they choose to sell to, with the transfer window rapidly approaching. This means that it is impossible for Ten Hag and those involved in transfer negotiations to know what they have available.

And speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League game against Chelsea (via manutd.com), the United boss said:

“I think there are many more teams in the #PL who are really strong. Talking about Aston Villa, talking about Brighton, talking about Brentford, I think there are many more teams who are really strong and tough and it is not only those top six clubs.”

“You have to do the right things, you can have money but you have to do it and spend it in a smart way and you need to have a strategy behind it. Otherwise, the money doesn’t work. When there is no strategy or [not] the right strategy, money doesn’t work.”

The comments were in response to a question about tomorrow’s opponents, Chelsea, who have spent over £600 million on transfers and yet lie 12th in the Premier League table.

Speaking of United’s own strategy, the manager added:

“The Premier League is a great competition but also a hard competition.”

“I think we are in a good direction but also we can also learn from this season and we have to evaluate that after the season, make the right conclusions for the future and that is what we will definitely do that after the season.”

The United boss was also asked whether he felt that Manchester City’s achievement in winning the Premier League was tainted by the 115 charges of financial impropriety laid against them.

“It’s not about me to make a judgement and it’s an investigation. So let them do their work and we will find out”.

Asked if he had spoken to Pep Guardiola since City were crowned champions, he replied “no”.

United face Chelsea at Old Trafford tomorrow at 8pm knowing that a point will be enough to secure Champions League qualification next season.







