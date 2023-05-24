Former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic linked with move to AC Milan rival



Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been rumoured to be set for a transfer to another Serie A side with his impending contract expiration at Milan.

Ibrahimovic, 41, became Jose Mourinho’s flagship signing at United in 2016, scoring 17 Premier League goals during his first season.

The Swede lifted the Europa League and League Cup trophies with the Red Devils, eventually departing Old Trafford due to an ACL injury which saw him cross the Atlantic to find form and fitness at LA Galaxy.

Since his return to Europe and the San Siro, Ibrahimovic has largely been a success, scoring 37 goals in 78 games for i Rossoneri and winning the Scudetto last year, as Milan regained their status as champions of Italy for the first time in a decade.

Reports suggest that Ibrahimovic will be approached by Monza’s CEO, Adriano Galliani, who was formerly the CEO of Milan, to discuss a potential move to the nearby city in the coming days.

Paolo Maldini, Milan’s sporting director, is yet to confirm the club’s plans with the notorious striker.

Due to his various injury and physicality issues this season – which have limited him to only four appearances across all competitions – Ibrahimovic is “unlikely” to be part of Stefano Pioli’s squad next season.

It is said that Ibrahimovic will give precedence to Milan in terms of negotiating with clubs for next season, however.

Monza sit in 8th place in the Serie A table with two fixtures remaining. It is the club’s debut campaign in Italy’s top flight.

When Monza were in Serie C, Former Prime Minister and former Milan owner Silvio Bersculoni bought the club in 2018 through his Fininvest holding company, in turn making them the richest outfit in Italy.

Calciomercato has noted that a decision on Milan’s side will not be taken until the end of the season, but it is believed that a parting of the ways is the most likely outcome. Zlatan is said to be pushing hard to recover from injury so that he can “take the field at least for a few minutes in the last match of the season, against Verona , as a fitting farewell to his fans.”

There is also the idea that Ibrahimovic could re-sign with the club in a non-playing position; either joining Pioli in the dugout as a member of the coaching staff or working with Paolo Maldini in a technical role.

