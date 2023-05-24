Gareth Southgate calls upon three Man United stars but Jadon Sancho set to miss out

Gareth Southgate has included three Manchester United players in his 25-man England squad for June’s European Qualifiers versus Malta and North Macedonia.

Whilst Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw all make the cut, Jadon Sancho misses out.

Maguire can seemingly do no wrong in the eyes of Southgate, once again named in the national set up and likely to be involved during both games.

His selection will continue to bemuse many English fans, the centre back making only 15 Premier League starts this season, his form typically inconsistent and performances often error-ridden.

The United defender has amassed 55 caps under Southgate since his international debut at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and has even scored seven times.

Marcus Rashford also gets the nod amongst six forwards with his versatility offering Southgate options both centrally or in a wider attacking role.

Rashford will be eager to regain the sparkling form he found in Qatar with England and which triggered a prolific goal scoring run immediately following the World Cup.

He has recently recovered from a hamstring injury but missed the Red Devil’s crucial win over Bournemouth at the weekend due to illness.

Left-back Luke Shaw remains one of Southgate’s regular picks. The defender has been an ever-present for United of late, returning from the sidelines in late April to feature at both full-back and as a central defender.

Shaw is the only natural left-back named in this latest England selection and will likely play a significant part during next month’s qualifying matches.

Meanwhile, Southgate has chosen not to include Jadon Sancho. The United winger has endured a frustrating season, scoring six goals and contributing only two assists in all competitions.

“We have picked the strongest squad available,” Southgate insisted. “It (the short time between the season’s end and the qualifiers) hasn’t influenced selections at all. It is a difficult season for clubs, the players and us.”



Imagine an FA Cup Final programme, but 100% online!

With just a couple of clicks you could be reading the FA Cup final special edition of United Matchday Magazine, right here on your device. All the latest news, meet the teams, tactical preview, opinion, debate, transfer news, quiz and much more! Get yours now for just £3/$3.75 and

be in the know about everything in red!



