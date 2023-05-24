Kylian Mbappe’s contract revelations might hand Manchester United the chance of a lifetime



The summer transfer window is just around the corner and with each passing day, sensational rumours are on the rise and things are no different from a Manchester United perspective.

A couple of days ago, The Peoples Person covered a report which sensationally claimed that Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar could be headed to Old Trafford.

That was followed by an equally incredulous claim that Real Madrid talisman Vinicius Jr, fed up with the frequent racist attacks, could be eyeing a move to Manchester.

After Neymar and Vinicius, now Mbappe linked with United

And now to top them all, a report from L’Equipe (via Football Transfers) has now claimed that another PSG superstar — Kylian Mbappe could be United-bound.

This startling news is based on the fact that the Frenchman’s current deal with the French giants ends in 2024 but he has the option of extending it by a year, but that needs to be ratified within this summer.

Currently, the World Cup winner has no inclination towards agreeing that one-year extension.

“Manchester United and Liverpool have been told that the door is open to sign PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe. Mbappe is under contract to PSG until 2024 but has an option to extend that deal until 2025.

“He must make a decision on whether to activate this before 31 July, 2023.

“The French source, which is typically sympathetic towards the Ligue 1 champions, reports that the “strong trend” is that the 24-year-old will refuse this option,” the report claimed.

Three-way tussle expected for World Cup winner

While a move away this summer is unlikely considering the rapport between the France international and PSG sporting director Luis Campos, there is a chance he might leave the following season.

Real Madrid were close to securing his signature last time around and once again they are expected to be in the fray, especially if they can land him on the cheap.

The 24-year-old’s statistics are mind-blowing with 40 goals and nine assists in 41 games across all competitions, for a goal involvement ratio of one every 69 minutes.

The versatile French superstar is valued at €180million as per Transfermarkt and it seems to be wishful thinking at the moment that United can land him.



