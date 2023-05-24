Liverpool are showing interest in Manchester United target Ruben Neves



Liverpool are interested in Manchester United target Ruben Neves as the club looks to improve their midfield.

The summer transfer window is fast approaching with the Portuguese international expected to leave this summer. The news comes after his revelation to the media in recent weeks that he wants to play in the Champions League.

The Peoples Person recently reported that Man United are interested in Neves and have already made an approach to sign him.

He has been one of the most important players for Wolverhampton Wanderers since they were promoted from the Championship.

Having had a couple of spells in Europe and some great matches in the Premier League, Neves feels like a perfect solution for many clubs.

Football Insider are now claiming that Liverpool have a ‘concrete’ interest in signing Neves.

It is currently suggested that Spanish giants Barcelona are ahead in the race to sign the midfielder.

Many sources have admitted that this is his preferred move but with the Liga champions going through some financial difficulties, it remains yet to be seen what will happen. However, there have been whispers that they could use Ansu Fati in an exchange deal to help facilitate the summer transfer.

The source further states that the “former Porto star is highly regarded by the Reds’ recruitment team for his outstanding passing range.”

“The belief behind the scenes is that Neves could fit seamlessly into the Merseysiders’ style of play under Jurgen Klopp.”

In recent years, he has reinvented himself, from being a defensive midfielder to playing a more central role to help out his team. His versatility is clear to see and he can no doubt fit into one of the top teams in the Premier League.

Man United will need to act quickly if they are sure about signing Neves now that the Merseysiders are involved.

Liverpool strikers Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and midfielder Fabinho all share the same agent as the Wolves midfielder which could make negotiations somewhat easier.

With the Anfield club set to completely refresh their midfield options for next season, it could spell a difficult time in the transfer window for clubs also looking for a midfielder.







