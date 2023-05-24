Manchester United close to agreeing new long-term deal with Diogo Dalot: Fabrizio Romano



There is currently plenty of uncertainty surrounding the futures of multiple Manchester United stars whose contracts are ending in 2024 after the club opted to initiate the one-year extension option.

After a disappointing last season, Marcus Rashford has once again looked like his usual self and he has impressed manager Erik ten Hag who has publicly revealed his desire to keep a hold a of the club’s top-scorer this season.

Another player whose future was looking dicey before the Dutch manager’s arrival is Diogo Dalot.

Dalot has been a bright light under ETH

But his performances, especially in the first-half the season which prompted the United manager to ask the club to begin negotiations for a new long-term deal.

With no updates coming in this regard, multiple reports had linked the full-back with a move to either Real Madrid or Barcelona in the summer.

The former Porto star had revealed his happiness at being a Red Devil and intimated his desire to stay at the club for the long term but contract talks kept lingering on without a breakthrough in sight.

But now transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Portugal international and United are close to a breakthrough in talks and it is only a matter of time before a new long-term deal is agreed.

EXCL: Manchester United are advancing in talks to extend Diogo Dalot’s contract. Club plan remains to keep Dalot and get new long term deal done. 🔴🇵🇹 #MUFC There’s confidence to reach agreement soon. 🎥 Mount, Kane & more: https://t.co/EDFMifR3rm pic.twitter.com/XAR6cr60x1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 24, 2023

“Manchester United are advancing in talks to extend Diogo Dalot’s contract. Club plan remains to keep Dalot and get new long term deal done. There’s confidence to reach agreement soon,” the Italian tweeted.

The Portuguese full-back was almost an ever-present member prior to the World Cup, missing only one game due to suspension with previous incumbent Aaron Wan-Bissaka hardly getting a look-in.

The 24-year-old has made 41 appearances across all competitions with 37 of them being from the start. He has contributed two goals and three assists.

Dalot contract close, now needs to regain previous form

The most impressive aspect has been Dalot’s adaptability to Ten Hag’s demands and his proficiency of playing on either side of defence when required, with versatility a trait Ten Hag admires a lot.

The Braga-born footballer is valued at €35million as per Transfermarkt and United will be happy to tie down yet another defender after Luke Shaw‘s recent renewal.

Now focus will shift to Rashford’s new contract while fans will be hoping that Dalot can regain the form he exhibited in the first-half of the season.

He has recently lost his place to Wan-Bissaka and has not started in the last three games on the trot.



