Manchester United continue to keep tabs on Bayern Munich’s versatile defender Benjamin Pavard



A lot of outgoings are expected at Manchester United, especially in defence as Erik ten Hag tries to mould the squad in his own image while also trying to supplement his original transfer budget through sales.

Eric Bailly and Alex Telles, both currently out on loan, are expected to depart while academy graduates Axel Tuanzebe and Brandon Williams will likely not be there beyond the summer.

Phil Jones has already announced he is leaving while club captain Harry Maguire‘s time could also be coming to an end with even Victor Lindelof being linked with a move away.

United expected to bring in another defender

United will be expected to bring in at least one new defender with the likes of Kim Min-jae, Jurrien Timber and Goncalo Inacio all extensively getting linked with a summer move.

90min have now brought back the name of rumoured long-term target Benjamin Pavard of Bayern Munich and have claimed that United have been scouting him with a view to a potential move.

“Benjamin Pavard, who has been linked with a move to Barcelona, is believed to have been closely watched by Arsenal, Newcastle and Man Utd,” the report stated.

United scouts were present to watch the Bavarian giants succumb to a 3-1 loss at home to RB Leipzig and while it was not the best advertisement for the Frenchman’s talents, his season stats certainly show him in better light.

The World Cup winner has made 42 appearances across all competitions this campaign and has netted an impressive seven goals while chipping in with an assist.

The 27-year-old is equally adept at the heart of defence as well as in the right-back slot and Ten Hag could do with someone as versatile as the France international.

Pavard is a good fit for ETH’s style

Pavard is in the top 99 percentile for goals scored by defenders and in the same bracket for passes attempted and progressive passes while he is also in the 92 percentile for progressive carries (as per fbref).

These stats show that he is a fine fit for the Dutch manager’s system and the defender is valued at €35million as per Transfermarkt with his current deal expiring in 2024.

Pavard wants to play more as a centre-back and is being eyed by big clubs such as Barcelona, Arsenal and Newcastle and United will not find it easy to do a deal for the Frenchman.



