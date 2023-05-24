Manchester United keeping tabs on Everton’s Amadou Onana

Manchester United’s search for additions is ramping up with the transfer window approaching fast.

Erik ten Hag is looking for reinforcements across his squad as he plots a charge for the Premier League title next season.

United are expected to add numbers to their midfield, with Ten Hag needing to add quality to the middle of park.

As reported by Football Insider, the latest player linked with a move to Manchester is Everton man Amadou Onana.

Onana has enjoyed a strong first season in the Premier League having joined from Lille for £33 million last summer.

Everton are one win away from securing their Premier League status and are looking to rebuild under Sean Dyche after another turbulent campaign.

Onana has featured 34 times across all competitions for Everton this season and has been involved in a few stand-out displays.

The Toffees value Onana at £60 million and United are exploring the option of signing the player.

However, the price tag currently slapped on his head would almost certainly diminish should Everton find themselves in the Championship next season.

At 21, Onana is already a Belgian international, having won six caps for his country.

His languid, awkward style would certainly provide Ten Hag with a different option in his midfield that currently lacks someone of Onana’s profile.

At 6ft 3inches tall, Onana would bring physicality and energy to United’s side as well as provide a much needed threat from set pieces.

A host of Premier League clubs are reportedly monitoring Onana’s situation and United would face competition to sign the player if they do decide the young Belgian is their man.



