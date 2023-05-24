Manchester United loanee Matej Kovar wins the Czech First League with Sparta Prague



Manchester United loanee Matej Kovar has won the Czech First League with his loan side, Sparta Prague.

Sparta won a 37th Czech football title following their goalless draw against FC Slovacko on Tuesday.

Kovar played all 90 minutes as his side won their first league title in nine years.

With one match to go, Sparta have a three-point lead on second-placed Slavia Prague and boast a significantly better goal difference.

Even more significant for Sparta is that they have booked their slot in the Champions League qualifiers ahead of next season.

Kovar has been a crucial player for Brian Priske’s men all season.

The United goalkeeper has made 26 appearances in the First League and has amassed a total of 2,340 minutes action.

In the process, he has managed an impressive nine clean sheets – the joint most number of clean sheets.

Winning the First League will bode well for Kovar, amidst reports that United are considering bringing him back at Old Trafford to provide competition for David de Gea next season.

There are doubts about De Gea’s long-term number one status at United despite the Spaniard closing in on a contract extension.

The Peoples Person covered a report which indicated that United staff have received “glowing” reports about Kovar.

The 23-year-old is in consideration to be fast-tracked into the United first team.

The feeling among United staff is that Kovar has the ability and potential to push De Gea all the way and possibly usurp him.

Kovar is emerging as one of the best goalkeepers in Europe and at the very least, he does indeed deserve a chance to prove his mettle with the senior team. Winning the league with Sparta will only make a stronger case for him.

