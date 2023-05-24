Manchester United preparing to launch £55m bid for Chelsea superstar Mason Mount



After a successful first season in charge of Manchester United, manager Erik ten Hag will be aware of the need to strengthen throughout the squad if his team is to compete for the biggest prizes.

Midfield is one area which has been riddled with injuries and lack of quality and the Dutchman needs a versatile presence capable of plugging multiple holes when required.

Christian Eriksen has missed 16 games as has Scott McTominay while Donny van de Beek has been out for a mammoth 48 games.

United need midfield reinforcements

Loan signing Marcel Sabitzer has already been ruled out for the season while lynchpin Casemiro has missed 8 games through three different suspensions.

United have been linked with a host of midfielders since Ten Hag joined the club with recent reports linking United with a Bosman move for former target Adrien Rabiot.

Now The Daily Mail have revealed that the Red Devils are preparing to launch a £55million swoop for Chelsea’s versatile midfielder Mason Mount.

The Peoples Person had already revealed in the past that Ten Hag is a huge admirer of the Englishman and the 24-year-old is now a “primary target” and the United boss wants a deal wrapped up quickly.

“Old Trafford sources have indicated that talks over a move for the 24-year-old are set to commence. United want to pay in the region of £55million for Mount, a price that falls way below Chelsea’s £85million valuation.

“United may be prepared to increase their initial valuation of Mount given Ten Hag’s determination to add the attacker to his ranks next season,” the report stated.

The Chelsea academy graduate’s current deal ends in 2024 and the likelihood of a new contract is diminishing by the day as the club are reluctant to match the wages being asked by the player.

Mount’s Chelsea career coming to an end?

Incoming Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino would like to keep a hold of the star but Chelsea’s exorbitant spend coupled with their transfer strategy shift indicates his stay at the Blues could be coming to an end.

United’s chase will not be easy as clubs such as Arsenal and Liverpool are monitoring the situation and will be vying for his signature with the Old Trafford side.

Injuries and form have meant the England international has not had the sort of impact he has been having in the past with only three goals and six assists coming in 35 appearances across all competitions.

But Mount can play all across the midfield and even on the wings if required and that sort of positional versatility can be a huge boon for Ten Hag. This already has the makings of a potential summer transfer saga.



