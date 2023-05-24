Manchester United should be looking at a permanent deal for Marcel Sabitzer

Manchester United are currently plotting their summer spend with the transfer window fast approaching.

Erik ten Hag is expecting a busy few months, as he attempts to lay the foundation for a title charge next season.

Reinforcements are required across the park but the need to improve the midfield and centre-forward positions are paramount.

United’s need for midfield options was made clear in January when Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay were ruled out with injuries.

Ten Hag turned to Bayern Munich man Marcel Sabitzer to plug a gap as an emergency loan signing in the dying moments of the winter window.

Since his arrival, Sabitzer has proven more than a decent deputy to the injured players in the squad.

The Austrian’s endless energy has provided Ten Hag with some much needed legs in the middle of the park to compliment Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes.

Sabitzer has also shown his ability high up the pitch, popping up with a few crucial goals.

An impudent flick against Fulham in the FA Cup kept United in the competition at the quarter final stage – a competition they can now win, in June.

A brace in the Europa League against Sevilla should have been the platform to put United into another European semi-final but Ten Hag’s men couldn’t get over the line.

The 29-year-old also brings a wealth of experience in the middle of the park, having played almost 70 games for his country.

Sabitzer has immersed himself in the culture at Old Trafford and clearly has the temperament to play under the spotlight that comes with United.

Unfortunately for the midfielder he has missed parts of the season through injury but a solid pre-season to get up to speed should stand him in good stead for next season.

Additionally, Sabitzer will be available at an economical price, compared to others with his pedigree, in his position.

Bayern are willing to sell and should United decide they want the player, a deal should be relatively easy to complete.

His committed, low maintenance attitude suits Ten Hag’s philosophy and with a price tag of £20 million, it feels a no brainer to keep the midfielder at the club.







be in the know about everything in red!

With just a couple of clicks you could be reading the FA Cup final special edition of United Matchday Magazine, right here on your device. All the latest news, meet the teams, tactical preview, opinion, debate, transfer news, quiz and much more! Get yours now for just £3/$3.75 and