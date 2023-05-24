Manchester United should look to move Donny van de Beek on at the end of the season

Manchester United are currently plotting their moves in the transfer market, after a season of progress under a new regime.

With the summer window fast approaching, United are expecting a busy few months with incomings and outgoings.

Erik ten Hag has enjoyed a fine maiden campaign in Manchester and is looking to build a squad capable of hunting down Manchester City next season.

One player whose future is up for debate is midfielder Donny van de Beek.

The Dutch playmaker signed for United in the summer of 2020 for fee of £40million but has endured a torrid three years at Old Trafford.

Unfortunately for Donny, injuries have plagued his time at the club, stopping him from enjoying any kind of consistent run in the first team.

Signed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, things started brightly for the former Ajax man who grabbed a goal from the bench on his debut against Crystal Palace.

However, Donny failed to hold down a regular spot in Ole’s first eleven, with brief flashes of his qualities all too fleeting.

The physicality of the Premier League looks too much for Van de Beek, who despite only having sporadic spells in the first team, has failed to really get up to speed with the English game.

A groin injury picked up ruled him out of Euro 2020 for The Netherlands, which underpinned a difficult first campaign.

His second season followed a similar pattern, in and out of the side, never really gaining the trust of Solskjaer or interim boss Ralph Ragnick.

A loan spell at Everton did little to advance his cause.

It looked as though Donny’s United career was set to come to an end at the end of last season but enter Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag managed Van de Beek during his time as Ajax boss and used the playmaker to devastating affect in a team that ripped up the Champions League in 2019, falling just short in the semi-final of the competition.

Donny’s performances were standout during Ajax’s outstanding form under Ten Hag and United fans were hoping for a repeat at Old Trafford.

However, fitness looked to be holding Van de Beek back once more, with Ten Hag opting for more physical and mobile options in his engine room.

Despite not featuring as much as he would have liked in the pre-World Cup period, Van de Beek was to get his chance after the tournament.

Donny started in the Premier League against Bournemouth in January but suffered the ultimate blow that sums up his time at the club.

A heavy challenge in the first half of the game caused the 26 year old to leave the field and ultimately ruled him out for the entirety of the season.

He is now, thankfully, back in training but it feels as though his future lies away from Old Trafford, having failed to prove his worth throughout his three years, despite his obvious ability.

If United can get any kind of return on their outlay for the Dutchman, Ten Hag should be looking to take the money and reinvest in his squad.







