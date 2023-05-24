Manchester United to move “as quickly as possible” for Harry Kane

Manchester United are prepared too act fast to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur at the end of the season.

That is according Jacob Steinberg of The Guardian, who claims that Erik ten Hag is “obsessed with Kane,” believing that Kane can help transform United into a title challenger next term.

The Red Devils’ lack of firepower this season has been well-documented, with the early termination of a struggling Cristiano Ronaldo and the constant injury problems of Anthony Martial forcing the club to draft in Burnley striker Wout Weghorst on loan.

And with Kane among the premier strikers in world football, it is easy to see why the England captain would be such an attractive proposition to United.

His goalscoring record is incredible, while his playmaking talents would be a huge added benefit to the team’s competence is keeping possession and creating chances.

Victor Osimhen and Rasmus Hojlund are also on the club’s shortlist, but with the former having been slapped with a £130m price tag and the latter still raw, Kane is seen as the ideal candidate to lead the line at Old Trafford.

Tottenham’s disappointing campaign has seen them fail to qualify for the Champions League as Kane enters the final year of his contract. While Levy is known to be a stubborn negotiator, there is a feeling that a deal can be done this summer.

And Man United are hoping that moving “as quickly as possible” in the window will be key to smoothing over talks. They are therefore hoping that they are able to present an acceptable offer early in the summer so as not to be drawn into a months-long transfer saga.

Steinberg also mentions another Premier League talent sought after by Ten Hag, with a £60m bid Mason Mount mooted.

Ahead of Chelsea’s upcoming trip to Old Trafford, Frank Lampard was also asked to weigh in on the Mason Mount situation, with the England regular heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge.

“It’s not my answer to make,” insisted the interim boss. “It’s between Mason and the club.”

As previously reported by The Peoples Person, Man United are among the clubs circling the midfielder, who is also about to enter the final year of his contract.

And Steinberg claims that Ten Hag has been impressed by Mount’s versatility and work rate, both of which could be a huge benefit to Man United’s pressing game.

Should Manchester United secure the signings of both England internationals early in the window, it would allow Erik ten Hag to work with them through a full preseason and bed them into the team ahead of next season.







be in the know about everything in red!

With just a couple of clicks you could be reading the FA Cup final special edition of United Matchday Magazine, right here on your device. All the latest news, meet the teams, tactical preview, opinion, debate, transfer news, quiz and much more! Get yours now for just £3/$3.75 and