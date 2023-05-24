Mason Mount’s wish is to join Manchester United and rivals are aware of his preference



Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount prefers a move to Manchester United over anywhere else when the summer transfer window commences.

Earlier today, The Peoples Person recently covered a report which uncovered Erik ten Hag’s interest in Mount.

The United boss is eager to bolster his options in the middle of the park and is a massive fan of Mount’s attributes.

It was indicated that the Red Devils are preparing a £55 million swoop to secure Mount’s services. Chelsea value their academy graduate at £85 million.

United are not the only party interested in Mount. Both Arsenal and Liverpool want the England international.

Football Insider reports that Liverpool are leading the race to sign Mount.

However, the usually highly reliable David Ornstein details that Mount is prioritizing an Old Trafford switch above any other destination.

Ornstein says, “Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount is leaning towards a move to Manchester United and talks are expected between the two clubs in due course. Other clubs interested in the 24-year-old are aware of his preference.”

“Mount’s future at Chelsea remains uncertain, with the England international’s contract due to expire at the end of next season.”

“A number of hurdles still must be cleared — the clubs would need to find an agreement. United are also prioritising the signing of a striker and there remains a lack of clarity over their ownership.”

As per Ornstein, incoming Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino wants Mount as part of his plans for next season. This has given the Blues hope that an agreement over fresh terms can be struck with the player.

Ornstein adds, “It might still depend on the two parties agreeing a new long-term deal, something that has not been able to be done since negotiations opened last summer.”

Signing Mount would be a no-brainer for United. He is a young, dynamic midfielder capable of playing multiple positions, even on the forward line.







