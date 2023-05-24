Matěj Kovář wins Czech first division’s Goalkeeper of the Year award at Sparta Prague

With the transfer window almost upon us, Manchester United will be ramping up their search for additions to next season’s squad.

Erik ten Hag is hoping for a busy summer, with lots of players potentially coming and going.

The United boss is in desperate need for reinforcements across the pitch if he is to mastermind a serious charge for the Premier League trophy.

One position that has come under heavy scrutiny this season is that of the goalkeeper.

David de Gea has endured an up-and-down campaign; winning the Premier League golden glove but failing the eye test, having made multiple errors leading to some costly goals.

De Gea’s ability to start attacks has also been found wanting this season and he has given up possession far too readily in dangerous areas.

A raft of top goalkeepers has been linked to take over the role of number one at Old Trafford but Ten Hag may have a surprise answer staring him in the face.

Matěj Kovář has spent the season on loan to Sparta Prague from United, winning the Czech first division in the process.

Furthermore, Kovář was voted as the best goalkeeper in the division by leading journalists, captains and coaches in the Czech Republic.

As reported by Czech media, with 128 points accumulated in the votes, Kovář amassed over double the score of his nearest competition, Florin Nita of Pardubice.

Idnes.cz reports that “Although he had not played a single match in a top competition until then, Sparta counted on him as number one from the beginning.

“From the first moment, he exuded confidence and self-confidence, and although he made a few mistakes, he gradually developed into a mainstay. He played a major part in the title.”

The 23-year-old joined Sparta at the end of last season’s summer window and has grown in confidence since his debut in the first team.

Kovář has only been on the losing side twice this season, which helped Sparta to seal the Championship by three points, ahead of their local rivals, Slavia.

Despite it being unlikely the young man will be ready to step into the gloves of De Gea next season, a successful campaign in the Czech Republic will certainly have caught Ten Hag’s eye.