Ruud van Nistelrooy quits PSV Eindhoven after rumoured fall-out



Manchester United legend Ruud van Nistelrooy has sensationally left his job as head coach of PSV Eindhoven despite having had a hugely successful season.

In his first season as head coach of the Netherlands club, Van Nistelrooy achieved a cup double, winning both the Dutch Cup and Dutch Super Cup.

He was also poised to clinch second place in the Eredivisie, with his side lying three points ahead of Ajax with just one game left.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano tweeted this lunchtime, “Ruud van Nistelrooy leaves PSV Eindhoven with immediate effect.

“He won’t even be in charge of the team during the last game against AZ.”

The club issued a statement saying “PSV regrets his decision and is grateful to him for winning the Johan Cruijff Scale and the TOTO KNVB Cup.”

According to the reliable Mike Verweij, writing for De Telegraaf, there had been issues between Van Nistelrooy and his assistants as well as some of the players.

“In recent weeks, De Telegraaf revealed that things were not going well between Van Nistelrooy and his assistants Rutten and André Ooijer,” Verweij says.

“Some key players also complained about the former top striker to the club’s board.”

This is likely the reason for the resignation, with the club’s statement saying:

“Van Nistelrooij reported this morning that in his opinion there was not enough support within the club to continue longer. He immediately explained this to the group of players and staff.”

The former United man was one of the managerial successes of the season, winning 33 of his 51 games and losing just eight.

Ruud van Nistelrooy's PSV managerial career by numbers: ◉ 51 games

◉ 33 wins

◉ 8 defeats

◎ 126 goals

◎ 60 conceded

