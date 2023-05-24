Sassuolo CEO strongly hints that Manchester United target David Frattesi will move to the Premier League



Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali has revealed that the most concrete and viable opportunity for Davide Frattesi is coming from the Premier League.

On Monday, The Peoples Person covered a report which detailed Manchester United’s interest in Frattesi.

The report stated that alongside United, Brighton & Hove Albion are also keen on the midfielder.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side are prepared to battle it out with United for Frattesi’s signing.

Brighton will use the money generated from player sales to fund a transfer for the Sassuolo man.

A number of Brighton stars are set for summer departures from the Amex Stadium, chief amongst them being Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo.

Mac Allister and Caicedo have also been linked to Old Trafford switches. However, it was relayed over the weekend that Mac Allister is close to arriving at an agreement with Liverpool over personal terms.

Sassuolo are aware of the interest in Frattesi and it seems like club chiefs are preparing for life without the 23-year-old.

Sassuolo CEO Carnevali has confirmed there are parties in England chasing Frattesi and all signs point to this being the Italian’s next destination.

Carnevali said, “I can reveal that the best opportunity for Davide Frattesi is now coming from a Premier League club.”

He added, “I suggest Davide to learn English as soon as possible.”

It’s easy to see why both Brighton, a club synonymous with making incredible shrewd signings, and United want Frattesi.

In 37 appearances across all competitions this season, he has scored seven goals.

His versatility also makes him an attractive proposition – he can play in the number 10 role and in the defensive pivot.

