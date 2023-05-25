Neymar’s chances of Manchester United move slipping away due to economic demands



Manchester United are getting linked with sensational moves for superstars and that means only one thing — the summer transfer season is almost upon us.

The Peoples Person has covered reports where the Red Devils have been tipped to bid for the likes of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid sensation Vinicius Jr.

But the report that caught fire a couple of days ago and even manager Erik ten Hag was forced to comment on it was the possibility of Mbappe’s club teammate and Brazilian sensation Neymar coming to Old Trafford.

Neymar talks break down

Apparently, United midfield general Casemiro was playing a key role in trying to convince his compatriot to leave the glitz and glamour of Paris for Manchester.

But SPORT have claimed that the player’s economic demands will not be able to be met by United and fellow Premier League side Chelsea making a move virtually impossible.

“The footballer’s entourage has explored with interest the option of starting a new football period in England and there was interest from Manchester United and Chelsea, although to a lesser extent from Londoners.

“The truth is that the negotiations have stalled and have made no progress in recent days. Both teams have done numbers to verify the viability of the Brazilian’s incorporation, but they could only meet Neymar’s economic demands by signing him a long contract .

“Something that no club is willing to elaborate: at 31, the striker’s performance is far from his best moment,” the report claimed.

The 2014/15 Champions League winner’s humongous wages coupled with a transfer fee makes very little economic sense considering his re-sale value.

Wages, injuries and form all concerning factors

Concerns have mainly risen due to his poor injury record and the off-field circus that surrounds him. The 31-year-old has missed 15 games this season.

That trend has been a continuing theme since his move to Ligue 1 with the superstar playing more than 30 games only in one season since his arrival.

His goal record has also been on a steady decline and even though he has improved his numbers this season, it makes very little sense for Ten Hag to pursue a move for yet another big-ego player.

The club’s penchant for bringing in big players on huge wages who do not fit the manager’s vision has been a running theme and United need to snap out of that cycle under the Dutch boss.



