Casemiro bosses the midfield for Manchester United in dominant win against Chelsea



Manchester United beat Chelsea by four goals to one to guarantee themselves a top four finish and Champions League football next season.

United’s goals were scored by Casemiro, Anthony Martial, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford.

Joao Felix’s goal late into the game proved only to be a consolation prize for Frank Lampard’s men.

United had 41% of the ball to Chelsea’s 59%.

The Red Devils registered an incredible 18 shots at goal, with nine being on target. Chelsea had 14 cracks at goal. Five required David de Gea to swing into action.

United made 426 passes with a pass accuracy of 83%. Chelsea made 598 passes with a success rate of 90%.

United’s most outstanding performer was Casemiro.

The Brazilian had a pass accuracy of 78% to his name and 61 touches of the ball.

He recovered the ball 13 times in what was a dominant performance from him in the middle of the park.

Casemiro won six of the ground duels he delved into. He also won five tackles.

The 31-year-old successfully pinged two long balls to his teammates.

The midfielder was required to contest one aerial challenge. He won this duel. Casemiro also embarked on one dribble, which he completed.

Beyond the goal, Casemiro also contributed offensively with one key pass.

Casemiro’s game by numbers vs. Chelsea: 78% pass accuracy

61 touches

13 ball recoveries

6 ground duels won

5 tackles won

2 long balls completed

1/1 aerial duels won

1/1 dribble completed

1 key pass

1 shot on target

1 shot on target

1 goal POTM. 👑

For United’s the most pleasing thing is that Casemiro is undoubtedly back to his sensational best after a brief poor patch of form.

Even more impressive is that in a season where the forwards have at times struggled in front of goal, Casemiro has contributed with vital goals.

