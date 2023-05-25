Confirmed Man United XI vs Chelsea: Marcus Rashford on the bench



Marcus Rashford has not made the Manchester United side for tonight’s home Premier League game against Chelsea.

It had been widely expected that the England man would be returning to the side after missing three games through injury and illness. However, he only makes the bench.

Anthony Martial continues up front, flanked by Jadon Sancho on the left wing and Antony on the right.

All three will be looking to put in better performances than they mustered against Bournemouth on Saturday, when they were all considerably below par.

Bruno Fernandes will play in the number 10 position and continue his stand-in captaincy.

Behind him, the reliable pair of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen form the double pivot.

The defence, as the rest of the team, is also unchanged, with David de Gea in goal, Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right back, Luke Shaw at left back and Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof at centre back.

Joining Rashford on the bench are goalkeeper Jack Butland and defenders Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire and Tyrell Malacia.

Fred, Scott McTominay, Alejandro Garnacho and Wout Weghorst make up the rest of the substitutes.

🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨 The Reds name an unchanged XI for #MUNCHE 👊#MUFC || #PL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 25, 2023

United need just one point from the game to guarantee Champions League football next season.

Chelsea are looking for their first points in three games as their dreadful season sees them languishing in 12th place.

Kick-off at Old Trafford is at 8pm.







