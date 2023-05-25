Erik ten Hag delighted to secure Champions League football after 4-1 win over Chelsea

Erik ten Hag was extremely pleased with Manchester United’s 4-1 win over Chelsea in the Premier League.

The result guarantees Champions League football at Old Trafford next season.

The Dutchman believes it is essential for a club of United’s stature to be in this competition.

“Manchester United in the Champions League is non negotiable.”

He went on to praise Casemiro for his brilliant display.

“What a signing.”

“He’s a massive player, such a good signing and he adapted so well to Premier League football. We’ve missed him many games and we noticed it when he’s not there, our game is different.”

The Brazilian midfielder was phenomenal tonight, dominating the midfield.

His ‘no look’ pass to Jadon Sancho, which set up Anthony Martial‘s goal was simply delightful.

After a dip in form, Casemiro looks to be back to his imperious best.

He was asked about the future of Marcus Rashford, and whether he would be staying at United.

Ten Hag was positive in his response:

“Rashford is staying at Manchester United? I have a good feeling about it.”

Ten Hag assured that they will do everything in their power to win the FA Cup final against Manchester City.

The treble is on the line, and the players will be aware.

It is a great opportunity to stop their big rivals from matching this historic feat.