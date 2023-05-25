Gareth Southgate in stern warning over Harry Maguire’s England future



Harry Maguire was called up for the England national team’s European Qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia in June, alongside fellow Manchester United stars Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw.

Rashford has enjoyed a fantastic campaign, scoring 28 goals for his club so far this season, with Shaw also impressing.

Maguire, meanwhile, has started just seven Premier League matches this term, having found himself falling down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag.

His selection is therefore a continuation of the faith Gareth Southgate has in the defender,

However Southgate has warned the Red Devils’ captain that his lack of gametime at Old Trafford will eventually count against him.

“Inevitably it’s not a situation that can continue forever,” Southgate told the media (quotes via The Athletic).

“It’s like Kalvin Phillips. They are important players for us and with Kalvin we haven’t got many players who can play as that single pivot.

“Of course the longer that situation goes on the more concerning it is and we’ve got, in Marc Guehi, Lewis Dunk, Tyrone Mings, players who are playing well without the same experiences of club European football or international football.

“But we’ve got to keep searching for competition in that area of the pitch.”

Southgate’s quotes beg the question as to whether or not Maguire ought to continue his career at Manchester United.

At 30 years of age, the former Leicester City man should be at the peak of his powers, but may be forced to find a new club in a bid to keep his international career alive.

As for United, the club are reportedly keen on signing a defender who could potentially replace Maguire, with Kim Min-Jae among their targets.







