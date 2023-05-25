Jadon Sancho’s assist and Marcus Rashford goal will be major boost ahead of FA Cup final



Manchester United are finally back where they belong as their rampant 4-1 win over Chelsea on Thursday meant the Red Devils will play in the Champions League next season.

The hosts opened the scoring through Casemiro who scored from a bullet header, his second versus the Blues after his late leveller in the reverse fixture.

Frank Lampard’s team could have had a couple of their own in the first-half but some lax finishing meant United held on to their lead and they struck right at the stroke of half-time to heap further misery on the visitors.

Some fine work by Jadon Sancho allowed Anthony Martial to poke home United’s second and they ran riot in the second 45 minutes.

Captain Bruno Fernandes scored from the spot in what proved to be only United’s third penalty of the season before Marcus Rashford‘s 30th goal of the season finished the game. Joao Felix scored a consolation for Chelsea.

There were two dampeners on the day as Antony had to be stretchered off in the first-half after an ankle injury while Luke Shaw had to subbed off after complaining of back pain.

Erik ten Hag will not be happy with the injuries to key personnel ahead of the FA Cup final against Manchester City but he will be hopeful that the England international can return in time for the momentous occasion.

What will please the Dutchman is the performance of Sancho and a fully-fit Rashford. If the Brazilian winger is indeed not able to make it in time for the June 3 game, Sancho is likely to be his replacement.

The Englishman has had a difficult season due to a variety of factors but his overall play against Chelsea and his assist for the second goal will give him the confidence to hopefully end the season on a high and try and regain his lost form next season.

Rashford, who missed a couple of games due to injury and illness, came back into the side and scored and that should help him regain his touch with his recent form not as devastating as his post-World Cup form.

Ten Hag deserves plaudits for the turnaround in fortunes for the club after a disastrous last season and a rocky start to the current campaign.

The Dutchman is not expected to make too many changes in the last game of the season and he will target third place in the league and seek to continue this winning momentum ahead of the City game in which they will need to preserve the club’s legacy and stop them from winning the Treble.



Imagine an FA Cup Final programme, but 100% online!

With just a couple of clicks you could be reading the FA Cup final special edition of United Matchday Magazine, right here on your device. All the latest news, meet the teams, tactical preview, opinion, debate, transfer news, quiz and much more! Get yours now for just £3/$3.75 and

be in the know about everything in red!

