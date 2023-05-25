Man United could push to sign Jordi Alba as he finally leaves Barcelona

Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba is set to leave Camp Nou this summer with Manchester United a rumoured destination.

The Spanish defender said his goodbyes this week during a heartfelt press conference that marked the end of his 11-year stay with the La Liga side.

Barcelona soon confirmed they would be terminating Alba’s contract by mutual agreement.

This season the left-back is said to have accepted his secondary role in the team. The Spaniard has proved fundamental in supporting younger players, especially the likes of Álex Balde who despite being his direct competition, he has helped to develop.

Originally, the World Cup winner was set to see out the remaining year of his contract that was due to expire in the summer of 2024.

But after speaking with family, amidst rumours of Barcelona looking to reshape their squad in order to meet La Liga’s financial fair play rules, Alba ultimately made the decision to leave.

The left-back has yet to agree a deal with any other club although there are expected to be multiple offers for the 34-year old.

Spanish news outlet Sport suggests there are currently four options on the table for Alba as things stand.

There have been offers from Saudi Arabia. Yet with Alba recently becoming a Father for the third time, both he and his family could be reluctant to make such a significant switch to the Middle East.

The Spaniard will likely have the chance to remain in Europe with both Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid interested. Both clubs have been keeping tabs on him for much of the season.

Manchester United are also mentioned and have previously expressed an interest in signing Alba while his agency Interstar has close links to United.

Alba has undoubtedly lost some of his pace but not the ability to run in behind defensive lines whilst providing quality on the ball. There are still few high quality attack minded left-backs available in the current market.







