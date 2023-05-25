“Manchester United beckons” for Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong



Jeremie Frimpong has been linked with a move to Manchester United for months, with Erik ten Hag thought to be keen on adding an attacking fullback in the summer.

And the Bayer Leverkusen man is as attacking as they come, having scored nine goals and providing ten assists so far this season.

His electric pace and fine dribbling ability have made him an excellent weapon for the Bundesliga side.

As an added benefit, Frimpong would count towards the club’s home-grown quota, having spent his formative years in Manchester City’s youth setup.

According to SPORT-Bild (via SportWitness), Manchester United now “beckons” for Frimpong, with a transfer away from Leverkusen all but guaranteed.

The German outfit are planning a rebuild this summer and are looking to cash in on the Dutchman, whom previous reports suggest could fetch €50m.

As part of that rebuild, Leverkusen have already agreed to sign Arthur for America Mineiro in a €7m deal that will go through on the first day of July.

Man United’s interest dates back to before the January transfer window, at a time when Ten Hag was thought to be desperate to sign another right back.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka had featured in only four minuted of Premier League football at the time, but has since enjoyed a resurgence in his Old Trafford career.

Diogo Dalot, meanwhile, is set for a new contract, with talks reportedly at an advanced stage and the club having “confidence to reach agreement soon,” according to Fabrizio Romano.

Those factors may see a new right back slide down United’s list of transfer priorities, although with Wan-Bissaka still the subject of interest from a number of Premier League clubs, there could yet be room in the squad for Frimpong.

And given the flying Dutchman’s productivity, there are certain areas of the game in which he would be a clear upgrade on either of United’s current options in the position.

As Ten Hag looks to improve the team’s ability to create chances and score goals, a player of Jeremie Frimpong’s profile could prove an excellent addition.







