Manchester United contact Arthur Vermeeren’s entourage as Barcelona see him as Sergio Busquets’ replacement



Apart from the apparent need to upgrade their forward positions, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag also has his eyes on bringing in an additional midfielder.

The midfield department has been hampered by injuries throughout the campaign with Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen both suffering long-term injuries.

That forced the club to bring in Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich on loan. Even that move did not exactly pay off with the Austrian getting ruled out for the season recently.

Donny van de Beek has been sidelined for quite sometime now with Bruno Fernandes hardly getting any rest.

United need further midfield reinforcement

Add to this the ages of preferred midfield duo Eriksen and Casemiro and it is clear to see that the Red Devils need to bring in a young and versatile presence to add to their squad.

The 20-time English league champions have been linked with Mason Mount and Declan Rice extensively in recent weeks and now a surprising name has entered the fray.

As per SPORT, Arthur Vermeeren of Royal Antwerp in Belgium is someone whom Ten Hag is impressed with and could potentially move for in the summer.

The report adds that Barcelona are eyeing a replacement for long-term servant of the club Sergio Busquets and the “young pearl” has caught the eye of their scouts.

“Vermeeren is a footballer who has exploded this season and has become one of the sensations in the Belgian league. At 18, he is the undisputed starter and has also shone in the lower categories of the Belgian teams.

“Jordi Cruyff wrote down his name weeks ago, as there are excellent reports from scouts at the Blaugrana club, who have followed him live.

“In fact, Barça is not the only team that has been interested in him since Manchester United has contacted his environment. The coach of the English team, Erik Ten Hag, would be in love with his game,” the report added.

Vermeeren being eyed by Europe’s elites

The 18-year-old has burst onto the scene this campaign and his style of play has generated interest across Europe. He has made 32 appearances for the senior team, chipping in with one goal and two assists.

Primarily as defensive midfielder, the Belgium U-19 international can also play further forward if required and has even doubled up as a winger on occasion.

The report also claims that he could be available for as little as €8million and he could be someone who could potentially come in as backup and trained to become a first-teamer in future.

Vermeeren’s current deal is up to 2026 and it will be interesting to see whether the youngster’s head gets turned by one of Europe’s elites and by whom.



