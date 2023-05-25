Manchester United should be looking at Mason Mount but the price must be right

With the transfer window opening in less than a month, Manchester United are plotting moves for their summer targets.

Erik ten Hag is in need of reinforcements across the pitch and a busy summer is expected at Old Trafford.

A centre-forward and midfield player are top of Ten Hag’s shopping list, with outgoings also expected in order to raise funds.

One player heavily linked with a move to Manchester is Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount.

Mount has stalled on signing a new deal at Stamford Bridge and is thought to be seriously considering is options with a year left on his current contract.

The Peoples Person reported that Mount has named his preferable destination should he leave West London: Manchester United.

A big reason behind Mount’s choice is the chance to play in the Champions League next season, which ironically United can secure by avoiding defeat to Chelsea at Old Trafford, tonight (Thursday).

Ten Hag has found himself short of options in the middle of the park this season and was forced into the emergency loan of Marcel Sabitzer when Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay were ruled out with prolonged injuries.

Mount would certainly add quality as well as numbers to United’s midfield, having impressed for The Blues since his emergence into their first team.

The 24-year-old has suffered a dip in form this season, mirrored by the club’s fortunes with Chelsea enduring a wretched campaign under new ownership.

Mount recorded double figures in both goals and assists in the 2021/2022 season, performing consistently throughout the campaign.

The midfielder has also delivered on the biggest stages for Chelsea, setting up Kai Havertz for their Champions League wining goal against Manchester City in 2021.

Mount was voted Chelsea’s Player of the Season in both of the last two campaigns, highlighting his quality and importance to the side.

Additionally, Mount has chalked up 36 caps for England and has been a key part of Gareth Southgate’s squads that have enjoyed success at international level.

In terms of temperament and quality, it is no surprise to see United interested in luring him to Old Trafford.

His ability to play off the front or link the play in the centre of the park would suit Ten Hag’s style perfectly.

However, the price must be right. Having suffered a poor season and with just a year left on his contract, talk of £80 million price tags are way off the mark.

Mount’s quality would be welcome in United’s midfield but his fee cannot break the bank with the need for a world class striker taking precedent.

Chelsea would have to be slashing their reported asking price in half if United are to take a deal seriously.







