Manchester United to kick off preseason in Norway against Leeds United



Preparations for Manchester United’s next season are already underway, with the preseason schedule expanded with a trip to Oslo.

The Red Devils will take on Leeds United at the Ullevaal Stadium on the 12th of July, meaning it will be the first match of their summer. It will be the first time the two sides have met in Norway.

Ten Hag’s men take on Olympique Lyonnais in Edinburgh the following week, before jetting off to America on tour.

There, US fans will have the chance to see them play Arsenal, Wrexham, Real Madrid, and Borussia Dortmund.

This will be Man United’s third visit to the Ullevaal Stadium in six years, having taken on Atletico Madrid last summer, Kristiansund in 2019, and Valerenga in 2017, all in preseason.

On the match against Leeds, Football Director, John Murtough, said, “Manchester United is hugely popular in Norway, and we are delighted to be bringing this game to our Norwegian fans.

“Oslo is home to our largest official supporters’ club, and I know our fans will be out in force to watch this historic match.

“There is a lot of history and a fierce rivalry between the two clubs, providing a competitive first match for Erik and the team to start their preparations for the 2023/24 campaign.”

Leeds’ executive director Paul Bell was also upbeat on the fixture, telling their in-house media, “We are really pleased to have secured this fixture against Manchester United, especially for the Leeds United fans in Norway.

“The Leeds United Supporters Club of Scandinavia (LUSCOS) has over 8,000 Members, many of whom regularly travel over to England to see Leeds United play at home and away, so everyone is looking forward to the experience of playing in Oslo.”

There is a very strong possibility that Leeds will be a Championship outfit when next the two sides meet.

The Whites need to beat Tottenham Hotspur in the final match of their season to have any chance of survival, with an Everton lose to Bournemouth and a poor result for Leicester against West Ham United also needed.







