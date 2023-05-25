Match report: Manchester United 4-1 Chelsea

Manchester united have beaten Chelsea 4-1 in the league to ensure their place in next season’s Champions League.

It was a quick start from both teams with Sancho having the first shot for United and Chukwuemeka blasting a Chelsea chance into the stands within the first five minutes.

United made the breakthrough in the sixth minute from a free-kick. Eriksen’s delivery was superb and Casemiro headed it into the back of the net.

The home side continued to look threatening as Antony smashed a chance wide.

Though Chelsea had opportunities, United were quick on the counter and found themselves three on one. As Fernandes slotted it to Martial, the Frenchman took a heavy touch and gave Azpilecueta a chance to collect.

Twenty five minutes in and there were problems for United, as Antony was in agony following a challenge. He was in tears as he was stretched off.

Deep into injury time at the end of the first half, Casemiro found Sancho with a lovely ball over the top of the Chelsea defence. Unselfishly, he crossed it low for an easy tap in for Martial.

Just two minutes after the restart and United almost added a third as Fernandes, assisted by Sancho, found space to blast a shot goalwards but it rattled the woodwork.

Chelsea had a rare opportunity courtesy of Mudryk but his effort was pushed out by De Gea who got down low to push it out for a corner.

United came again and again, an opportunity for Wan-Bissaka, and a change for Eriksen. The ball was just behind him but he swung at it and sent it goalwards and Kepa was forced into a brilliant save.

At the other end, Hall whipped in a good cross but it was over the heads of the onrushing Chelsea players.

Moments later and Fernandes was brought down by Fofana in the box. Penalty to United, and Fernandes stepped up and slotted it past the keeper.

After a half chance for Gallagher was stifled by De Gea, Rashford went onto score the Reds’ fourth.

Fofana messed up a pass in a dangerous area, giving the ball to Fernandes who played in Rashford. His first shot was parried but he followed up the rebound and made it four for United.

Lampard’s Chelsea were in disarray and United almost added to their tally as they rattled the woodwork.

Felix rescued some pride for Chelsea as he got a goal back and denied De Gea a clean sheet in the last minute of normal time.

Despite that, it was a dominant display from United who had left no doubt in anyone’s mind that they deserved Champions League Football next season.

Team: De Gea, Lindelof, Shaw (Malacia 45), Varane, Wan Bissaka, Casemiro, Eriksen (Fred 70), Antony (Rashford 30), Fernandes (McTominay 86), Sancho, Martial (Garnacho 70)







