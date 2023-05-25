Home » Player ratings: Man United 4-1 Chelsea

Player ratings: Man United 4-1 Chelsea

by Red Billy
written by Red Billy

Manchester United beat Chelsea 4-1 in the Premier League at Old Trafford this evening. Here are our player ratings for the game.

(A score of 6 is around average)

David de Gea 7 – Despite Chelsea carving up so many chances, didn’t really have many saves to make in the first half. Made some decent ones in the second.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 7.5 – Was run ragged by Mudryk in the first half but was excellent in the second.

Raphael Varane 6.5 – Didn’t put a foot wrong until the goal.

Victor Lindelof 6.5 – Did well. When defending, always looks like he’s got his L2/LB button held down. Lovely run at start of second half. Also switched off for the goal.

Luke Shaw 7 – Did pretty well. Hope the back injury that forced him off at HT is not serious.

Casemiro 8 – Great goal but still sliding in way too much and risking another red.

Christian Eriksen 8 – Another assist for another Casemiro goal, this pair are running the whole show single handed (well, double handed).

Antony 6 – Shame for the lad, looked like a bad injury, could be out for the FA Cup final.

Bruno Fernandes 7.5 – A couple of sloppy passes but worked his socks off and led by example. Won and dispatched penalty.

Jadon Sancho 7.5 – Did everything wrong until the assist, but to be fair it was a great assist. Much better after that. Very good second half.

Anthony Martial 4.5 – Possibly the worst centre forward display ever from him, but scored a goal, so we have to give him a couple of points for that.

Substitutes:

Marcus Rashford 8 – Added drive and energy … and a goal.

Tyrell Malacia 7 – Energetic, what a livewire. A really positive contribution.

Alejandro Garnacho 6.5 – Positive and fearless, but it wasn’t quite happening for him.

Fred 7 – Also made a positive difference from the bench.

Scott McTominay 6 – Should have scored at the death.

