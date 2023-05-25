Premier League confirms transfer window dates for 2023/24 season

With Manchester United’s season nearing its end, thoughts are rapidly turning towards the summer transfer window.

Erik ten Hag will be hoping for a busy few months as he looks for reinforcements across the park.

The United boss has prioritized a centre-forward and a midfielder in the market but fans expect multiple incomings and outgoings at Old Trafford.

Although clubs will be plotting their summer moves as we speak, new players cannot be registered until the official opening of the window – June 14th.

As reported by 90min.com, the Premier League has confirmed teams will have two and half months to get their business done, with the window slamming shut on September 1.

The same closing date applies to the top five European Leagues, with clubs then having to wait until January before adding to their numbers.

As usual, the winter window will open for the duration of January, opening on the 1st and closing February 1 (11pm GMT).

Again, the winter window period is consistent across the top European Leagues.

Ten Hag will be instructing his board to get deals done as quickly as possible to avoid a mad dash at the end of the window.

United’s tardiness in the market last summer led to overpaying for players in the dying days of the window and cost Ten Hag valuable time with his full playing squad.

Back-to-back defeats at the start of the campaign put United well and truly on the back foot and Ten Hag has done a fine job in steadying a ship that was in danger of going under.

All of Ten Hag’s summer signings could be marked as a success and he has the full trust of the supporters with his targets this summer.







