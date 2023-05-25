Randal Kolo Muani: Manchester United target “extremely unlikely” to stay put



Manchester United’s hopes of signing Bundesliga sensation Randal Kolo Muani in the upcoming transfer window have been handed a huge boost.

The Red Devils have made signing a striker their top priority this summer, with a number of issues leaving Erik ten Hag’s squad short of firepower.

Anthony Martial‘s injury issues have been compounded by Wout Weghorst’s lack of quality in front of goal, with United having parted ways with Cristiano Ronaldo back in Novemvber.

With United creating more big chances in the Premier League this season than Arsenal, and underperforming their expected goals by a bigger margin than all but one team in the division, it is clear where investment must be made.

And the 24-year-old Frenchman could be the man to remedy the Red Devils’ woes up front, having scored 22 goals in all competitions this season for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Kolo Muani has also provided 16 assists, demonstrating the kind of all-round game that could fit Ten Hag’s system like a glove.

With SPORT Bild (via SportWitness) reporting that the striker is now “extremely unlikely” to stay at his current club, United could be ready to swoop.

The report also claims that the player’s representatives are keen to see Kolo Muani choose his club based on preference rather than opting for the highest bidder.

Given that Frankfurt are looking to hold out for €100m for their star player, that would be good news for Man United, who would only need to convince the player of the merits of playing at Old Trafford in the Premier League and (hopefully) the Champions League next season.

But any negotiation over Kolo Muani will need to wait until after Eintracht Frankfurt’s cup final against RB Leipzig on June 3rd.

With the centre forward expected to link up with the France national team’s squad for the European Championship qualifiers shortly thereafter, a decision could be delayed until June 19th.

Man United are thought to be looking to act quickly in securing a new striker, although the club’s ongoing takeover saga could impact the speed at which they are able to act.







