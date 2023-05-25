Rio Ferdinand insists that Harry Maguire “has to go”



Rio Ferdinand has added to the chorus of voices compelling Harry Maguire to leave Manchester United in a bid to safeguard his international career.

Maguire has started just seven Premier League matches during the current campaign, and looks somewhat unsuited to Erik ten Hag’s style of play.

As reported by The Peoples Person this morning, Gareth Southgate has warned Maguire that his current situation cannot go on forever.

That was in reference to his limited gametime for his club, where he has fallen down the pecking order.

Lisandro Martinez forged an excellent defensive partnership with Raphael Varane early on in the season, knocking the United captain out of the starting eleven.

But even in Licha’s absence, Victor Lindelof and left-back Luke Shaw have been preferred over Maguire lately.

That has prompted intense speculation over his future, with many onlookers now fully expecting a summer transfer.

On his YouTube podcast, Man United legend Rio Ferdinand was asked whether or not Maguire should leave Old Trafford in search of first-team football.

“I think he needs to,” Ferdinand replied. “If he wants to resurrect his career he has to go in the summer.

“He cannot stay there and play second fiddle. If he genuinely wants to stay as an England player and get back on track.”

With Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United reportedly interested in offering the England defender an escape route, this will be a big summer for Harry Maguire.

Additionally, Manchester United have been linked with a number of central defenders over the last few months, including Kim Min-Jae. That would suggest that the club are already braced for their captain’s exit.







