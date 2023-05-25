Three things we learned as Manchester United emphatically brush aside Chelsea in 4-1 win



Manchester United hosted Chelsea at Old Trafford this evening, with the Reds needing just a single point to guarantee themselves Champions League football.

Erik ten Hag named the same starting XI as he did against Bournemouth just five days ago.

Here are three things we learned from Manchester United’s 4-1 win against Chelsea.

Casemiro has been a clutch source of goals for the team this season

Against the Blues, United took an early lead in the sixth minute via Casemiro.

The Brazilian midfielder got on the end of a sublime free-kick cross to emphatically head in the ball past the helpless Kepa Arrizabalaga.

That was Casemiro’s sixth goal in all competitions for the Red Devils in all competitions this season. In United’s last Premier League game against Bournemouth, it was Casemiro’s all-vital goal that clinched the three points for United.

He has scored or assisted 14 goals in all competitions for United in his maiden season in England – an impressive return.

To put Casemiro’s goal contributions into context, his goals or assists total is more than any Chelsea star’s this term.

Casemiro has scored or assisted 14 goals in all competitions this season, that’s more than any Chelsea player. Head and shoulders above. 💥 pic.twitter.com/OJoFRE4U7T — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) May 25, 2023

During a season where most of United’s attackers have struggled to find the back of the net, Casemiro’s contributions have been extremely valuable.

A defensive midfielder by trade, no one would have guessed scoring goals and assisting are strengths of Casemiro’s game.

Heading into the transfer market, United are prioritizing the signing of a world-class striker and it’s easy to see why. However, for now, Ten Hag will be grateful that Casemiro is chipping in whenever required.

Additional injury blows for Ten Hag

With the FA Cup final on the horizon, Ten Hag will be sweating over the fitness statuses of Antony and Luke Shaw.

Antony had to be taken off on a stretcher following an aggressive tackle on him by Trevor Chalobah.

An emotional Antony was in tears as he was carried off the pitch.

Luckily for the 23-year-old, as indicated on Sky commentary, he was not taken to hospital.

After the interval, Shaw was replaced by Tyrell Malacia.

Shaw suffered a minor back injury and his involvement in proceedings was ended by Ten Hag who was seemingly unwilling to take risks with FA Cup glory on the line.

Fans will undoubtedly be waiting with bated breath to find out how long Antony and Shaw are likely to be sidelined.

Hopefully, they will be available for the Wembley trip to face Manchester City.

Top 4 and UCL football secured

With United clinching all three points, the Red Devils are now mathematically assured of finishing in the top four irrespective of what happens on the final day of the season.

United are in third, two points above fourth-placed Newcastle who have also secured Champions League football.

For the team, the goal is to get a good result against Fulham now and finish as the third-best team in the league.

De Gea himself stated this before the game. The Spaniard said, ” ow we have one point to close the Champions League place. A win in both and we can be in the third position, which is better than fourth.”

🗣️ “Of course, now we have one point to close the Champions League place. A win in both and we can be in the third position which is better than fourth.” David De Gea says Manchester United are aiming to win all of their remaining games this season. 💪 pic.twitter.com/1qxuyfoqNm — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 25, 2023

Attention now shifts to Fulham on Sunday.

