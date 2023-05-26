Anthony Martial and Dusan Vlahovic swap deal being explored by Man United and Juventus

Manchester United’s search for a centre forward is set to intensify over the coming weeks, with the transfer window fast approaching.

Erik ten Hag has watched his side pass up too many opportunities in front of goal this season, something he needs to resolve if United are to kick on from an excellent first campaign under their new boss.

Champions League qualification is now secured after the hammering of Chelsea at Old Trafford last night (Thursday), meaning Ten Hag can go for his number one targets.

Expect some outgoings in the summer as well, with funds needing to be raised to add to Ten Hag’s kitty.

Harry Kane is believed to be the manager’s number one choice to spearhead his attack next season but Tottenham are notoriously difficult to do business with.

Should the Kane deal fall through, United will need to look elsewhere and one name linked with a move to Manchester is Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic.

As reported by Italian media, United hold a firm interest in the big striker and Juve have, in turn, been eyeing up Anthony Martial.

It’s believed a sensational player swap deal could be on the cards, with both parties open to doing business.

Despite a turbulent season for Juventus, Vlahovic has chalked up 14 goals in all competitions for Max Allegri’s side.

The 23-year-old started the season on fire before an injury in late October stopped him in his tracks.

Vlahovic returned from injury at the start of February but failed to rediscover his form from before his time on the sidelines.

However, the Serbian no doubt has the ability to lead the line for United, with his big, physical style tailor made for the Premier League.

If a deal could be done with a trade for Martial it could well prove to be a very savvy option for the United board, who would have money left over to improve other areas of the field.







be in the know about everything in red!

With just a couple of clicks you could be reading the FA Cup final special edition of United Matchday Magazine, right here on your device. All the latest news, meet the teams, tactical preview, opinion, debate, transfer news, quiz and much more! Get yours now for just £3/$3.75 and