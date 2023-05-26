Antony ruled out of FA Cup final against Manchester City with recurring injury



Manchester United may have guaranteed their place in next season’s Champions League with a 4-1 win over Chelsea yesterday, but there was cause for concern at Old Trafford.

Injuries to Antony and Luke Shaw somewhat took the shine off the victory, with the Red Devils hoping to go to Wembley with close to a full complement ready to take on Man City in the FA Cup final.

It would appear that securing a top four finish came with a cost, with the Brazilian stretchered off the pitch and the left back enforcing a substitution at half time.

Given the manager’s comments when asked about Antony, he is highly unlikely to be available for selection for the Manchester derby.

“I don’t know,” Ten Hag replied to the media in the match’s aftermath. “Everyone has seen he came off.

“I can tell you that it’s serious but we have to wait minimum 24 hours and then we know probably more about the status of his injury.”

According to The Independent, the club will learn the full extent of the Brazil winger’s injury later today, but the injury is thought to be a recurrence of an ankle problem he suffered at Ajax, which saw him ruled out for two months last season.

Regarding Shaw, Ten Hag was even more tight-lipped, saying only, “With Shaw, we have to wait as well. After tomorrow we know more.”

Both are key players to Man United and have racked up 95 club appearances between them in all competitions this season.

Antony has been in good form of late is arguably the only player in the squad who consistently stretches the opposition on the right flank and offers genuine width.

Shaw has been among the leaders at Old Trafford and recaptured some of his best form over the course of the campaign.

Both would have been guaranteed starters against City had they been fit, but with Antony seemingly ruled out altogether and Shaw facing a race against time, Erik ten Hag will be forced into some tough decisions against Pep Guardiola’s side on June 3rd.







