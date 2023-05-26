Bruno Fernandes returns to form and scores from Manchester United’s third penalty of the campaign



Manchester United ran rampant on Thursday as they decimated Chelsea 4-1 at Old Trafford to secure Champions League football for next season.

United scored in the first-half through Casemiro and Anthony Martial before skipper Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford put further gloss on the scoreline.

The captain getting on the scoresheet after five games will serve as a major confidence booster and the manner of the goal will please the manager and the player a lot.

Fernandes wins penalty and scores

He nutmegged Wesley Fofana and the defender petulantly kicked out as the referee pointed to the penalty spot for only the third time in United’s current campaign.

The Portuguese made no mistake as he sent Kepa Arrizabalaga the wrong way to lodge his 12th goal of the campaign.

He could have grabbed another but his powerful shot hit the crossbar with the Chelsea keeper beaten all ends up.

Fernandes has not been in the best of form recently but this game will once again galvanise him ahead of the Manchester Derby at Wembley.

Bruno Fernandes’ game by numbers vs. Chelsea: 74% pass accuracy

18 final third passes

6 long balls completed

5 ball recoveries

4 ground duels won

2/2 dribbles completed

1 key pass

1 shot off the woodwork

1 penalty won

1 goal Magnifico. ✨ pic.twitter.com/IwwRwdxckf — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) May 25, 2023

The 28-year-old had 62 touches of the ball and finished the game with a poor 74 per cent passing accuracy but what will please Erik ten Hag the most is his use of the ball when he did get it right.

He completed 100 per cent of his dribbles and also successfully hit six long balls out of eight while making one key pass in the game.

Return to form at the right time

Defensively, he worked as hard as ever and pressed relentlessly, and it was his first-time pass that allowed Rashford to score the team’s fourth.

The former Sporting Lisbon star won four ground duels and one foul for his side and made one successful tackle as well. He also made 18 final third passes.

The attacking midfielder also made five ball recoveries during the game, which allowed the Red Devils to counter multiple times.

With Fernandes back amongst the goals, Ten Hag will be far more confident ahead of the all-important FA Cup final on June 3. He will be hoping for more of the same from the Portuguese magnifico.



