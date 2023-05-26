Dan Gore claims Denzil Haroun u21s Player of the Year



Dan Gore has been revealed as Manchester United’s Denzil Haroun u21s Player of the Year for the 2022/23 season.

Despite still being eligible for u18s football, Gore spent the majority of the season with Mark Dempsey’s u21s where he often donned the captain’s armband.

Making 24 appearances for the u21s throughout the season, the 18 year old failed to get on the scoresheet for the first time at the level, but did supply three assists.

🥁 Presenting our U21s Player of the Year: Dan Gore 👏 Congratulations, Dan — keep on pushing forwards! 🔴#MUFC || #MUAcademy pic.twitter.com/Nr1E9mFvJS — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 25, 2023

But what Gore lacks in numbers in front of goal, he more than makes up for with his play deeper in the pitch.

An all-action number 8, the England u18 international’s tenacity and drive are reminiscent of Roy Keane and what make him the obvious choice to regularly wear the armband.

Not to be underestimated though, the youngster isn’t just a tough tackler but excels on the ball as well. Thriving on space in the midfield, Gore is exceptional at receiving the ball on the turn and breaking open play with driving runs, which includes one instance against Tottenham which led to one of his assists for the season.

Signed from Burnley in 2018, Gore first trained with the first team at only 16 and has regularly spent time with Erik ten Hag’s group at Carrington this season.

Head of Academy Nick Cox said “to win this prestigious award at the age of 18 shows just how well Dan has performed and applied himself throughout the season.

“Dan is a worthy winner but it was, by no means, an easy decision for us, given how brilliantly our Under-21s have performed all season. We deliberately assembled a young group and they rose to the challenge of facing older players, throughout their games programme, in exactly the way we had hoped they would.”

Although it is generous of Cox to label the u21s performances as brilliant all season, having only narrowly avoided relegation, it was certainly not an easy decision for the award, with Joe Hugill receiving our nod for it.

Cox further touched on Gore’s leadership abilities, adding “he’s a leader who has come through our system from a young age, always showcasing the desired qualities and characteristics that we look to instil in each of our young players. He truly deserves this award for his determination to succeed, his support for his fellow team-mates and his strong individual performances.”

Gore’s name will now go down alongside another previous all action midfielder in Darren Fletcher, whose role as technical director will see him guiding Gore in following in his footsteps. United’s overall young player of the year award, the Jimmy Murphy award, was won by Kobbie Mainoo.

