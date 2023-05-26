Erik ten Hag backs Jadon Sancho to nail down starting position



Ten Hag believes that David de Gea will sign a new deal to stay at Old Trafford, remarking, “I think we want him to stay and he wants to stay, so I think we will find each other.”

He was unwilling to give anything away as to a hold-up though, adding, “I never give a comment about how negotiations are going.”

The ongoing takeover saga has at times pulled focus from what has gone on the pitch, but the manager remains focused, insisting that he keeps himself out of financial matters.

“That is not my job,” he said, referring to negotiating transfers. “My job is to first identify, then nominate the right players. Then it is up to the club.”

That will likely go down well with fans who are keen to see the club act decisively in the transfer market, with there being a strong possibility that Ten Hag has already identified his targets.

With Antony sustaining an injury against Chelsea, Jadon Ssancho will presumably take up the right-wing spot, and Ten Hag has every confidence in the former Borussia Dortmund man.

“He can do both [wings], but I think he prefers to play on the left. But we have seen he is very good on the right as well.

“He did very well on the right side and played a very good game,” he added. “I think Jadon Sancho is one of the players who made progress in the season and there were many players in our squad who made good progress. I think it’s a good base to build further on.”

And that progress from developing players is something the manager is keen to continue.

“We can still improve with this squad, as we did this season. I said that is one part of it. The other is progress from the current squad and players. That is the job I have to do with my coaching staff.”

However, Ten Hag will be keeping the door open for new arrivals, with regard to adding both quantity and quality.

“When you get the right players in it will help and give you more depth and better standard and level. Then you have more chance to be in the top four and more chance to win titles and trophies.”

As well as Antony, Luke Shaw also came off against Chelsea due to injury and there is doubt as to whether or not his season is over. Ten Hag would only say, “In this moment? I can’t say if he is available or not for Sunday.”

United face Fulham on Sunday, but will be hopeful that Shaw is back for the FA Cup final against Manchester City on June 3rd.







