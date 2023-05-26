Erik ten Hag’s controversial Ronaldo rule to be abolished if Sheikh Jassim completes Manchester United takeover



A rocky start to life as Manchester United manager for Erik ten Hag was followed by a mega problem that threatened to derail the entire season.

When an aggrieved Cristiano Ronaldo decided to wash dirty laundry in public, that too in an interview with Piers Morgan in which he lambasted the club and the manager, there was no option but to mutually terminate his contract.

The Portuguese superstar was earning a record £500,000 a week and multiple superstars in the past like Alexis Sanchez and David de Gea were earning significantly more than their teammates.

Controversial Ronaldo rule initiated by ETH

The Peoples Person had reported back then that the Dutch boss decided to enforce a new new rule termed the “Ronaldo rule” in which salaries would be capped at £200,000 a week.

This step was reportedly being taken in order to foster squad harmony and unity and to avoid jealousy among players due to the enormous wage disparity that was prevalent at United at that time.

United legend Gary Neville had commented at the time that such a step would potentially harm United’s chances of landing the best players who are likely to command a bigger wage than the rule would allow.

Now as per TeamTalk, if the current takeover of the club sees Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani get control of the club, this controversial rule is set to be scrapped.

The Qatari-led takeover have major plans to attract global superstars to Old Trafford and the existence of such a rule would play spoilsport and hence the decision will be taken.

Sheikh Jassim not a fan of the rule

“Prospective new Manchester United majority shareholder Sheikh Jassim has plans to call time on the club’s shortlived wages plan brought into place in the wake of Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit.

“Sheikh Jassim reportedly wants to abolish the plan and go against Ten Hag should his party prove the successful bidder. Indeed, the Qataris have ambitious plans to attract some of the game’s biggest names to the club as a result.”

In the past few days, United have been sensationally linked with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain duo Neymar and Kylian Mbappe and they will likely command huge wages.

Currently, the Glazers are still contemplating a sale of the club with both Sheikh Jassim and INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe waiting for a potential answer.



