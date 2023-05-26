Harry Kane: Real Madrid turn their attention to Man United target in possible Eden Hazard swap deal



Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur striker and Manchester United target Harry Kane.

It has been widely mentioned that Kane is Erik ten Hag’s number one transfer target ahead of the summer window.

United have struggled to score goals this season and Ten Hag is keen to address this problem by signing Kane.

The Peoples Person covered a report which indicated that United are plotting to move as quickly as possible to secure Kane’s services.

The report revealed that Ten Hag is “obsessed” with Kane and the Dutchman believes the England captain can make the Red Devils genuine title contenders.

However, United know they will have to counter heavy resistance and opposition from Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy to sign the 29 year old.

The Manchester Evening News reporter Samuel Luckhurst detailed on Friday that a source close to Levy insisted that United would have to “kill him [Levy] to sign Kane this summer.

According to AS, the Tottenham chairman prefers selling his star talisman to a club outside England.

At Real Madrid, staff and Ancelotti agree that Kane is their best bet as they seek competition for Karim Benzema.

Ancelotti believes that Kane can take Real Madrid’s attack to the next level and can compete with Benzema for a starting berth.

AS reports that Kane is unhappy with how Tottenham’s season has panned out. Los Blancos have however not made a final decision as to whether they will pursue Kane or not.

AS adds, “The type of nine that the club will sign is a matter that has not yet been decided because it is a strategic question. Madrid will not take any step that they think can compromise the signing of Haaland in 2024.”

Real Madrid’s interest in Kane is also highlighted by Cadena Ser via The Daily Mail.

As per this source, the outgoing European champions have been approached by intermediaries about the prospect of signing Kane this summer. The Spanish giants are evaluating this offer.

Eden Hazard may be used as a makeweight in a possible cash-plus-player arrangement.

It’s easy to see why two of Europe’s biggest clubs are admirers of Kane. In an underwhelming Tottenham team, the 29-year-old has managed 28 Premier League goals. Only Haaland has more.







